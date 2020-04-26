Mets' Wilson Ramos: Working on defense this offseason
Ramos has been working on his setup behind the plate to help him receive pitches down in the strike zone better, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The veteran catcher has never been a plus defender, so any improvement in that area would be good news for the Mets. Ramos' new stance involves him putting one knee on the ground, and less squatting could also help the 32-year-old prolong his career after he played in a career-high 141 games last season. Ramos' offense remains his calling card, though, and the team's lackluster backup options should ensure another big workload once the season begins regardless of his glovework.
