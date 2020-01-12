Ramirez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Ramirez made 13 appearances between the Orioles and Pirates in 2019 and had a 7.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 24.1 innings. The 26-year-old will likely need to make a significant impression in spring training to have a chance of cracking the Mets' Opening Day roster.