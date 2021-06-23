Diaz (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets were downed 3-0 by Atlanta, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over two innings of relief. He struck out three.

Pressed into service in the second inning after Marcus Stroman exited due to a hip issue, Diaz served up a three-run shot to Dansby Swanson in the third that proved to be the only offense of the night. The runs were the first the right-hander has allowed in four big-league appearances this season, but even if Stroman misses additional time, Diaz will likely remain in a long relief role if he doesn't get shuttled back to Triple-A Syracuse.