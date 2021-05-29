site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-yennsy-diaz-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Yennsy Diaz: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
Diaz spent a week on the big-league roster and threw a pair of scoreless innings. He'll make way for Taijuan Walker, who returns from a side injury in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read