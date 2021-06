Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse after Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the Mets with Jeurys Familia (hip) landing on the injured list. Diaz has made three appearances in the majors this season and has given up two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings.