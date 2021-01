Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski were traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets in exchange for pitcher Steven Matz on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 24-year-old made his big-league debut in 2020 and surrendered two runs while recording two outs during his lone appearance. Diaz is likely to begin the 2021 season in the minors, but he should have the chance to showcase himself for his new team at major-league spring training.