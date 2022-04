Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 29th man for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Mets in late March and will now serve as the extra player for Tuesday's twin bill. The 29-year-old appeared in 13 games for Arizona last year and allowed nine earned runs with a 13:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings.