Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lopez was called up by the Mets ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Phillies, and he allowed two runs on a hit and no walks while striking out one in one inning during the win. Since the Mets are required to cut their active roster down to 26 players by Monday, the right-hander will head back to Syracuse following his brief stint in the majors.