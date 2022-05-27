Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday but will be initially unavailable while serving a one-game suspension, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Lopez was suspended for three games back at the start of May after intentionally throwing at the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber. He was optioned prior to the suspension being levied but has to serve it now that he's back on the active roster, though it was reduced to one game after an appeal. He'll fill a lower-leverage role starting Saturday.