Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lopez has made four relief appearances for the Mets this year and has posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 6.2 innings. He'll provide bullpen depth for Saturday's twin bill before presumably returning to the minors ahead of the All-Star break.