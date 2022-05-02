Lopez was hit with a three-game suspension Monday after he was judged to have intentionally thrown at Kyle Schwarber during Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The pitch in question came after the umpires had issued a warning, but Lopez was allowed to remain in the game. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the contest, but he'll now have to miss three games once he eventually returns. That fact means it's unlikely that he'll be the first pitcher the Mets turn to if they need an extra arm in the bullpen.