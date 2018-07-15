Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Appearing in simulated game Monday

Cespedes (hip) is scheduled to play five innings in left field Monday in a simulated game at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes resumed baseball activities last week, with the career-long outfielder even taking grounders at first base in recent days as the Mets explore ways to limit the strain on his lower body. It's still expected that Cespedes will serve primarily in his traditional spot in the corner outfield upon returning from the 10-day disabled list, but he'll likely need to play a full nine-inning game in the minors before the Mets are comfortable deploying him in the field. If all goes well during his rehab this week, Cespedes could be activated as soon as Friday, at which point he would likely be eased back into the mix as the Mets' designated hitter during the team's series next weekend against the Yankees.