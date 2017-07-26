Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Tuesday due to leg fatigue
Cespedes was removed from Tuesday's game in the seventh inning due to leg fatigue, MLB.com reports.
He finished the game a double short of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. Cespedes should be back in the lineup in short order, but the Mets have little reason to push the slugger given their place in the standings, so don't be surprised if he gets a day off Wednesday.
