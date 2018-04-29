Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Exits Sunday's game early

Cespedes left Sunday's game against the Padres in the third inning with an apparent hand injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Cespedes seemed to hurt his hand while sliding into third base. Prior to exiting the game he'd gone 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Additional information regarding the severity of his injury should be available in the near future. Upon his departure, Brandon Nimmo entered the game to play left field.