Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to miss time with thumb injury

Cespedes believes he'll miss three days due to his left thumb injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes didn't seem too concerned about his injury after X-rays on his thumb came back negative Sunday, but he did estimate that he'd have to sit out a few days. It's unclear if he was referring to missing three games or simply missing three days, but the Mets are off Monday so he could potentially return Thursday if his initial estimates are correct. Consider him a true day-to-day case moving forward, though the results of his Monday MRI should shed more light on his situation.