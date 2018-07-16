Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Fares well in simulated game

Cespedes (hip) played five innings in left field and went 3-for-7 with two home runs and a walk during a simulated game Monday at the Mets' spring training facility, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Receiving his first game action in nearly a month, Cespedes showed limited rust and didn't report issues with the strained right hip flexor that has slowed him for much of the season. Assuming he feels fine after checking in with team trainers Tuesday, Cespedes could move his rehab to a minor-league affiliate by mid-week in preparation for a return from the 10-day disabled list in the Mets' first game of the second half Friday against the Yankees. With the designated hitter available at Yankee Stadium, the Mets would have the luxury of easing Cespedes back into action rather than having him play nine innings in the outfield right away.