Cespedes (ankle) crushed a home run to left field off Seth Lugo during Thursday's intrasquad game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While it's great to see Cespedes' bat in what appears to be midseason form, he still isn't pushing too hard when it comes to the rest of his skill set -- he didn't even attempt to trot around the bases afterwards and simply walked to the dugout. The veteran's ability to run on his surgically repaired ankle and heels will be the biggest factor in determining how much playing time he sees in 2020, either at DH or in the outfield.
