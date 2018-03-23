Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Goes yard twice Thursday

Cespedes went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Despite wrist, shoulder and hamstring issues that have restricted Cespedes to only 11 games this spring, the 32-year-old has still pounded out five homers and a .323 (10-for-31) batting average. That offers a solid glimpse at the risk/reward scenario he presents in fantasy drafts -- Cespedes will give you excellent numbers when he's healthy, but his next DL stint could be just around the corner.