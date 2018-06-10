Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Headed for full rehab stint
Cespedes (hip) will travel to Florida to begin a new rehab assignment, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Cespedes was lifted from a rehab game Saturday with right quad tightness, and they've since decided to send him to Florida. Manager Mickey Callaway stated he'll need to go through a full-blown rehabilitation stint prior to returning from the disabled list. The exact timetable for his return should become more clear once he starts to progress through various points of his rehab.
