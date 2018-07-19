Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits three-run homer in rehab game

Cespedes played nine innings at first base in a rehab game Wednesday for High-A St. Lucie and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run.

Cespedes has now played three games -- one simulated game and two minor-league rehab contests -- over the last three days, which suggests he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list for the Mets' first game out of the All-Star break Friday against the Yankees. It's expected that Cespedes will be deployed as the Mets' designated hitter during the three-game series in the Bronx before likely returning to the field on a full-time basis next week. Due to the emergence of Brandon Nimmo this season, the Mets boast a crowded outfield, so Cespedes may end up seeing occasional work at first base for the first time in his MLB career as the team looks to roll out its strongest overall lineup.