Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hitting in minor-league game

Cespedes (wrist) will get at-bats in a minor-league game Saturday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

He expects to get into the lineup for a big-league game on Monday, so it sounds like Cespedes' wrist is almost back to normal. Meanwhile, Michael Conforto (shoulder) has also been playing on the minor-league side, and is on track to beat his initial May 1 timetable, so the Mets will soon have a pretty crowded outfield. Cespedes should obviously be in the lineup most days when healthy.