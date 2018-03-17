Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hitting in minor-league game
Cespedes (wrist) will get at-bats in a minor-league game Saturday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He expects to get into the lineup for a big-league game on Monday, so it sounds like Cespedes' wrist is almost back to normal. Meanwhile, Michael Conforto (shoulder) has also been playing on the minor-league side, and is on track to beat his initial May 1 timetable, so the Mets will soon have a pretty crowded outfield. Cespedes should obviously be in the lineup most days when healthy.
