Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Home run and three walks Saturday

Cespedes went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, three walks, and two runs scored Saturday against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals had a very tough time getting Cespedes out Saturday as he reached base four times. He hit a fifth-inning solo shot which helped chase St. Louis starter Michael Wacha from the game. Cespedes now has a 1.457 OPS with two runs scored and four RBI through two games. It's a reminder of the kind of numbers Cespedes can put up when healthy.