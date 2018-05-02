Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers in return to lineup

Cespedes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Braves.

Cespedes was responsible for the only run the Mets were able to muster off Mike Soroka, who was making his major-league debut. It appears that he is suffering no ill-effects from a thumb injury that was expected to cause him to miss time. However, he didn't miss a game and continued to swing a hot bat, hitting his seventh home run of the season and extending his hitting streak to seven games.