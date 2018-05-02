Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers in Tuesday's loss
Cespedes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Braves.
Cespedes was responsible for the only run the Mets were able to muster off Mike Soroka, who was making his major-league debut. It appears that he is suffering no ill-effects from a thumb injury that was expected to cause him to miss time. However, he didn't miss a game and continued to swing a hot bat, hitting his seventh home run of the season and extending his hitting streak to seven games.
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...