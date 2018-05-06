Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves due to right hip tightness

Cepedes left Sunday's game against the Rockies in the first inning due to right hip tightness, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports..

It was unclear at first what was ailing Cespedes, but now Mets fans have additional context to the potential injury. Consider Cespedes day-to-day heading into the upcoming three-game series in Cincinnati.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories