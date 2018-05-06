Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves due to right hip tightness
Cepedes left Sunday's game against the Rockies in the first inning due to right hip tightness, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports..
It was unclear at first what was ailing Cespedes, but now Mets fans have additional context to the potential injury. Consider Cespedes day-to-day heading into the upcoming three-game series in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to miss time with thumb injury•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Diagnosed with thumb soreness•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....