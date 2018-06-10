Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves rehab game with quad tightness

Cespedes (hip) was removed from his rehab game Saturday due to right quad tightness, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

The Mets are calling it precautionary, but it's concerning nonetheless that Cespedes is experiencing another lower-body issue on just the second day of his rehab assignment. He will be reevaluated Sunday, at which point there will be more clarity on the severity of his quad issue. In any case, Cespedes will likely have a few days tacked onto his rehab before returning to the Mets.