Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Looks healthy in win over Cardinals
Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
He's been hit with minor hip and hamstring injuries lately, so Cespedes is accumulating dings, but they don't seem to be impacting him too much. However, he's had a hard time staying healthy in general this year, which is why Cespedes is still stuck on nine homers over his meager total of 47 games in 2017. He hasn't hit one in close to a month, dating all the way back to June 23, so the Cuban's fantasy owners are certainly hoping he can stay on the field more consistently. A second-half power bender like the one he went on after being traded to the Mets two seasons ago wouldn't hurt either.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to play Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Held out Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Dealing with tweaked hip•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves game after diving play•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Four hits in Friday's rout•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slotted in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...