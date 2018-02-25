Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Manning DH spot Sunday

Cespedes (hamstring) will bat second and serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

As is often the case for veteran players coming off injury-shortened seasons, Cespedes won't handle a huge workload in spring training, hence the Mets' decision to hold the 32-year-old out for their first two games of Grapefruit League play. It appears that Cespedes, who was shut down for the final five weeks of last season while recovering from a right hamstring strain, has entered the spring at full strength, though it may take a few games before first-year manager Mickey Callaway is ready to deploy Cespedes at his normal post in left field.