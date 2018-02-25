Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Manning DH spot Sunday
Cespedes (hamstring) will bat second and serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
As is often the case for veteran players coming off injury-shortened seasons, Cespedes won't handle a huge workload in spring training, hence the Mets' decision to hold the 32-year-old out for their first two games of Grapefruit League play. It appears that Cespedes, who was shut down for the final five weeks of last season while recovering from a right hamstring strain, has entered the spring at full strength, though it may take a few games before first-year manager Mickey Callaway is ready to deploy Cespedes at his normal post in left field.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To play later in week•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Improves flexibility in offseason•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Plans to change training routine in offseason•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Ruled out for season•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will be examined Monday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...