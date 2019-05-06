Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Moves to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Cespedes (heels) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction has no bearing on Cespedes' recovery timetable, as the Mets had already ruled him out beyond the first 60 days of the season. A firm target date for Cespedes' 2019 debut probably won't come into focus until the 33-year-old gets cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. At this stage in his rehab, Cespedes has been able to throw in the outfield and hit in the batting cage, but he has yet to initiate a running program.

