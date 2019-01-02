Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: No timetable for upcoming season
Cespedes has no timetable for his return from heel surgery this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "If he gives us anything this year, that is great," Special Assistant to the General Manager Omar Minaya said Monday.
Cespedes was shut down with heel problems in mid-July after appearing in just 38 games last season. He underwent a procedure to remove calcifications in his right heel in August and a similar procedure on his left heel in October. Reports around the time of that second surgery suggested that he would resume baseball activities in late February and would have a chance to return before the All-Star break, but the team now appears to be more cautious. It's hard to justify taking a chance on Cespedes in most formats if the team isn't confident that he'll receive even a single at-bat this season.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Undergoes second heel surgery•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Heel surgery delayed•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Second heel surgery set for Oct. 23•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo surgery Thursday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo season-ending surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst