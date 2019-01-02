Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: No timetable for upcoming season

Cespedes has no timetable for his return from heel surgery this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "If he gives us anything this year, that is great," Special Assistant to the General Manager Omar Minaya said Monday.

Cespedes was shut down with heel problems in mid-July after appearing in just 38 games last season. He underwent a procedure to remove calcifications in his right heel in August and a similar procedure on his left heel in October. Reports around the time of that second surgery suggested that he would resume baseball activities in late February and would have a chance to return before the All-Star break, but the team now appears to be more cautious. It's hard to justify taking a chance on Cespedes in most formats if the team isn't confident that he'll receive even a single at-bat this season.