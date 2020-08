Cespedes didn't report to the ballpark for Sunday's game against the Braves and the team has been unable to contact him, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes was absent from Sunday's lineup for what appeared to be a standard day of rest, but there's apparently much more to the situation. The Mets have indicated he's safe but haven't provided specifics on the circumstances surrounding his absence, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.