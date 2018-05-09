Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Cespedes is out of the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes will retreat to the bench following two straight starts to open this series after suffering a minor right quadriceps injury during Sunday's game versus Colorado. This seems to be a standard day off in order to keep the outfielder fresh moving forward. In his place, Michael Conforto will start in left field and Brandon Nimmo will start in center.