Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting in series finale
Cespedes is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes has dealt with hip issues since after the All-Star break, but had recently been able to start six games in a row prior to Sunday. He tallied three base knocks in the first game of the series, but after an 0-for-5 showing Saturday, Cespedes will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular maintenance day. The move allows Curtis Granderson to draw the start in center field, as Michael Conforto will move over to left to take the place of Cespedes.
More News
