Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting in series finale

Cespedes is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes has dealt with hip issues since after the All-Star break, but had recently been able to start six games in a row prior to Sunday. He tallied three base knocks in the first game of the series, but after an 0-for-5 showing Saturday, Cespedes will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular maintenance day. The move allows Curtis Granderson to draw the start in center field, as Michael Conforto will move over to left to take the place of Cespedes.

