Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: On base all four times Tuesday
Cespedes knocked three singles, drew a walk and scored a run over the course of four plate appearances Tuesday against Arizona.
He's put together a lovely four-game stretch, racking up nine hits in 15 at-bats (.600), and while Cespedes' power stroke didn't make an appearance in this one, he's been recovering on that front as well after a 33-game span from late June into early August saw him homer just twice. We've seen Cespedes explode down the stretch before, and while he might not be quite so motivated this time with the Mets not jockeying for playoff position, a strong end run would make his fantasy owners feel better about the Cuban's injury-shortened 2017 campaign.
