Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out of lineup Sunday
Cespedes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Cespedes has five hits -- including two home runs and five RBI -- during his past three games, but he'll receive a scheduled day of rest as the Mets close out their weekend series against Zach Eflin and the Phillies. Brandon Nimmo will take over in left field, batting seventh.
