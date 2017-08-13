Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out of lineup Sunday

Cespedes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Cespedes has five hits -- including two home runs and five RBI -- during his past three games, but he'll receive a scheduled day of rest as the Mets close out their weekend series against Zach Eflin and the Phillies. Brandon Nimmo will take over in left field, batting seventh.

