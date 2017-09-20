Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Plans to change training routine in offseason

Cespedes, who will end up playing only 81 games this season due to multiple lower-body injuries, plans to adjust his training routine over the winter, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

The 31-year-old plans to focus more on resistance and agility training rather than the weightlifting that helped him slug 66 homers over the prior two seasons heading into 2017. A healthy Cespedes will be a crucial component for the Mets if they hope to get back to the playoffs next year, so it's encouraging to see the outfielder take steps to ensure he can stay on the field.