Cespedes isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
After blasting a home run in the Mets' Opening Day contest, Cespedes went 1-for-7 with one walk and five strikeouts over the last two games. He'll get a day off Monday with Dominic Smith taking over as the designated hitter, batting eighth.
