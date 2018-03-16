Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Remains day-to-day

Cespedes (wrist) remains day-to-day, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Cespedes received a cortisone injection in his wrist, even though X-rays came back negative. While he has time to get right for Opening Day, this injury should result in his draft day price tag coming down slightly, as it could not only affect his availability, but it could negatively impact his power output if it lingers.