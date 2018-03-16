Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Remains day-to-day
Cespedes (wrist) remains day-to-day, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
It was revealed earlier in the week that Cespedes received a cortisone injection in his wrist, even though X-rays came back negative. While he has time to get right for Opening Day, this injury should result in his draft day price tag coming down slightly, as it could not only affect his availability, but it could negatively impact his power output if it lingers.
More News
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...