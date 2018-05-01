Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Cespedes is in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes won't end up missing a single start with the thumb injury he suffered Sunday against the Padres. He'll bat third and play left field. The veteran slugger has seen his strikeout rate double this year, jumping from 19 percent last season to 38.1 percent. The strikeouts have killed his batting average, which sits at just .233 after being .280 or above in each of the last three seasons.