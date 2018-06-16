Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set to resume rehab Monday
Cespedes (hip) is currently not participating in baseball activities but is expected to resume his rehab Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Cespedes has been on the disabled list with the hip flexor strain since mid-May and was pulled from his minor-league rehab appearance last Saturday. The 32-year-old was set to fully restart his rehab work after suffering the setback, and the timetable for his potential return is currently unclear.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Headed for full rehab stint•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves rehab game with quad tightness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to return over weekend•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Participates in running drills Wednesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Won't require rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...