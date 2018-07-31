Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Shifts to 60-day DL

Cespedes (heel) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

The move is purely a procedural one, as Cespedes has already been shut down for the year after undergoing season-ending heel surgery. It clears space for Jack Reinheimer, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

