Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slots in at DH on Thursday

Cespedes (shoulder/hamstring) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat second in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After being shut down for the final month of last season with a hamstring strain, Cespedes worked on his flexibility in the offseason to address the lower-body issues that have plagued him in the past. Though the hamstring injury is no longer a concern, the Mets have used Cespedes strictly as a designated hitter so far this spring, but look for him to get some reps in the outfield as Grapefruit League plays winds down. It was also revealed earlier this week that Cespedes was battling some soreness in his right shoulder, but his presence in the lineup Thursday suggests that injury isn't a major issue, either.