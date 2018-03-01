Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slots in at DH on Thursday
Cespedes (shoulder/hamstring) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat second in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After being shut down for the final month of last season with a hamstring strain, Cespedes worked on his flexibility in the offseason to address the lower-body issues that have plagued him in the past. Though the hamstring injury is no longer a concern, the Mets have used Cespedes strictly as a designated hitter so far this spring, but look for him to get some reps in the outfield as Grapefruit League plays winds down. It was also revealed earlier this week that Cespedes was battling some soreness in his right shoulder, but his presence in the lineup Thursday suggests that injury isn't a major issue, either.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Battling shoulder soreness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Manning DH spot Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To play later in week•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Improves flexibility in offseason•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Plans to change training routine in offseason•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...