Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slugs 16th homer Sunday

Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Six of his 16 homers on the season have come in August, as Cespedes tries to make up for the time he lost to injury earlier in the year. Expect the 31-year-old to continue providing big numbers over the final weeks of 2017.

