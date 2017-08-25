Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slugs 17th homer Thursday

Cespedes went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

He now has four multi-hit performances in his last five games, pushing Cespedes' slash line in August to .325/.404/.662 with seven homers, 14 runs and 15 RBI through 22 games. He's basically the last man standing in the Mets' outfield at this point, so even if he stays hot through the end of the season, the slugger's counting stats could suffer given the lack of support around him in the lineup.