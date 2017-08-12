Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Smashes 13th homer of year Friday
Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI Friday against the Phillies.
Cespedes blasted his 13th homer of the year to erase a three-run deficit to help lead the Mets to a road victory Although his slugging percentage is significantly down from the past two years, he's homered three times over his last eight games, and he's always capable of putting together an extended hot streak to carry an offense and fantasy team.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits solo shot in loss to Rockies•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Tuesday due to leg fatigue•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Removed early Tuesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting in series finale•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Looks healthy in win over Cardinals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...