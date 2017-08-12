Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Smashes 13th homer of year Friday

Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI Friday against the Phillies.

Cespedes blasted his 13th homer of the year to erase a three-run deficit to help lead the Mets to a road victory Although his slugging percentage is significantly down from the past two years, he's homered three times over his last eight games, and he's always capable of putting together an extended hot streak to carry an offense and fantasy team.