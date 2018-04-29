Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Socks sixth homer Saturday

Cespedes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday's 12-2 loss to the Padres.

His sixth-inning homer of Joey Lucchesi accounted for the Mets' only runs on the night, but it was the definition of garbage-time production as the Padres were already ahead 11-0 by that point. Cespedes' .218/.279/.416 slash line remains far below expectations, but he's still been extremely productive as a power hitter with six homers and 25 RBI in 25 games.