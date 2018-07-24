Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still out Tuesday, DL stint likely

Cespedes (heel) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Michael Conforto will remain the starter in left field. Cespedes' status is currently up in the air while the Mets await a second opinion on his injured heels. He's expected to land on the disabled list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post, and could be headed for season-ending surgery.

