Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still out Tuesday

Cespedes (heel) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Michael Conforto will remain the starter in left field. Cespedes' status is currently up in the air while the Mets await a second opinion on his injured heels. He's expected to land on the disabled list, though the situation remains unclear.

