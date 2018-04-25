Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Swats fifth home run in win

Cespedes went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

It's been boom-or-bust to this point with Cespedes, who's struck out nine times in the last three games while dropping to a .195/.255/.379 slash line in the process. Despite that, he still ranks second in the NL with 21 RBI thanks to his five home runs and some timely hitting. He's hit .280 or better in each of the last three seasons, so even if he fails to reach that mark again this year, it seems like only a matter of time until the average starts to catch up.