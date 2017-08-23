Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Takes seat Wednesday

Cespedes is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Cespedes has been hot at the plate recently -- collecting eight hits over his last three contests -- but he'll get the day off after starting 20 of New York's first 21 games in August. The Mets will send out an outfield trio of Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Juan Lagares in his absence.

